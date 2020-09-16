Tioga County: Community Spread of COVID-19

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:
Tioga County Public Health continues to see positive COVID-19 cases that are tied to community
spread. When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, there is an increased risk for those they
have had close contact with to also develop the virus. This leads to many individuals having to go
into a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to their potential exposure to the virus.
Some common places where community spread has been seen recently in our area are:
Churches
Weddings
Gatherings (both large and small)
Non-Household family gatherings
COVID-19 is out there! We all need to do our part to prevent a spike in new cases in our
community. You can help protect yourself and others by:
Avoiding close contact with individuals who do not live in your household
Wear a mask when in public places and while attending gatherings, especially if social
distancing cannot be maintained
Attend virtual meetings and services when possible
If you don’t feel well, STAY HOME to avoid potentially putting others at risk
While most individuals who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms only
lasting a few days, we continue to see some individuals who develop more serious symptoms that
last for several weeks.
Jessica Lovell, Supervising Public Health Nurse reminds our residents to “continue practicing safety
precautions every day like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home when
sick to protect yourself and others from COVID-19!”