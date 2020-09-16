Tioga County: Community Spread of COVID-19

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Public Health continues to see positive COVID-19 cases that are tied to community

spread. When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, there is an increased risk for those they

have had close contact with to also develop the virus. This leads to many individuals having to go

into a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to their potential exposure to the virus.



Some common places where community spread has been seen recently in our area are:

 Churches

 Weddings

 Gatherings (both large and small)

 Non-Household family gatherings



COVID-19 is out there! We all need to do our part to prevent a spike in new cases in our

community. You can help protect yourself and others by:

 Avoiding close contact with individuals who do not live in your household

 Wear a mask when in public places and while attending gatherings, especially if social

distancing cannot be maintained

 Attend virtual meetings and services when possible

 If you don’t feel well, STAY HOME to avoid potentially putting others at risk



While most individuals who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms only

lasting a few days, we continue to see some individuals who develop more serious symptoms that

last for several weeks.



Jessica Lovell, Supervising Public Health Nurse reminds our residents to “continue practicing safety

precautions every day like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home when

sick to protect yourself and others from COVID-19!”