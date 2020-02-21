Tioga County Community Health Assessment (CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP)

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Public Health has completed and released the Tioga County Community Health Assessment (CHA) for 2019 – 2024 and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for 2019 – 2021.



The Community Health Assessment is used to identify the leading health concerns for the county. The CHA includes data that was collected from multiple sources as well as responses from the “My Health Story” survey completed in November 2018 – February 2019.

Over 800 Tioga County residents completed the survey, helping us identify the main health issues affecting individuals and the community, as well as their perceptions that impact health.

The assessment addresses health behaviors, health outcomes, physical environment, access to care, and emerging trends and identified areas of special interest where data showed these areas to be of bigger concern.



The Community Health Improvement Plan outlines the strategies that our department along with our partner organizations will be using to address the key health issues identified in the CHA.



The main health priority areas identified are:

 Promote Healthy Women, Infants, and Children

 Promote Well-Being and Prevent Mental and Substance Use Disorders



The Tioga County Healthy Communities Partnership is a group of several agencies within in the community and was established to implement the work in the CHIP.

Our focus is to make Tioga County the healthiest community in New York State. To view the CHA and CHIP documents, please visit http://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/public-health/ .