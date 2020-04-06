Tioga County community food distribution

From Tioga County:

Tioga County, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier announces a Community Food

Distribution that will be held on Wednesday, April 8th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at 2 Sheldon Guile Blvd, in Owego, NY.



This is for Tioga County Residents ONLY and you must register.



Registration opens Monday April 6th from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. and Tuesday, April 7th

from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tioga County residents can register via phone by calling (833)4FB-FOOD or online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSexlBXjfkXATzdEB9kr7daHMOqBaa3EEG8j_xRB8LcVwMfYnA/viewform



You must have access to a vehicle and receive a confirmation number.