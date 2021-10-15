Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Announces New President and CEO

From The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce a new leadership at the Chamber. Sabrina Henriques has been named as the new President and CEO and started at her new post on Tuesday October 12th.

Ms. Henriques is currently working to complete a Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance to accompany her undergraduate degree in Business and Quality Assurance. She has an extensive background living and working all over the country and world, working with both federal and nonprofit organizations. Prior to her move to Tioga County, Ms. Henriques served as Executive Director for the Danville Library Foundation in Illinois, Fundraising and Quality Manager for the Goodwill International Foundation in Colorado, Program Manager for the Aviano Community Center in Italy, VP of Development at 1221 Grant Services in Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, Fielding Director for SMS Hawaii in Honolulu and most recently as Director of Development and Communications with Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair LeeAnn Tinney stated, “We are certainly fortunate to bring Sabrina on Board as our new President and CEO. She brings with her extensive knowledge and background in the world of non-profits, fundraising, and community relations.” Tinney went on to say that Ms. Henriques brings a fresh perspective and is looking forward to the direction she will take the Chamber.

As Chamber President and CEO, Henriques is responsible for leadership, operational planning and management, fundraising, advocacy, and business development. “My current plans for the Chamber involve building a targeted marketing plan to increase membership, expand existing programs to include young adults and youth, and identify potential grant funding sources”, Henriques stated. “I am very mission committed. I attribute my work ethic to being in a military environment for over 20 years, “says Henriques.

Ms. Henriques resides with her family in Apalachin. Her husband is retired from the military and now owns and operates a dental practice in Vestal.