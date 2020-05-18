Tioga County Chamber Names Andrew Hafer as New President & CEO

From the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the appointment of Andrew Hafer as the next President & CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, effective May 29, 2020. Roseann Cole, Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “Andy is such an asset to our community and the Chamber is pleased and excited to have him on board.”

Hafer was with Tioga Opportunities since 2007 serving as Energy Services Director, Community Services Director, as well as Operations Manager.

He also served on the Tioga Chamber Board of Directors from 2015 to 2019.

Andy will follow Gwen Kania who is retiring on May 28th. Kania has served the Chamber since 2008 and has been President & CEO since 2014.

Hafer has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Lock Haven University. He lives in Owego with his wife and two boys.