Tioga County Business Services hosting the 7.5 Annual Tioga County Job Fair

From The Tioga County Business Services Team:

The Tioga County Business Services Team will be hosting the 7.5 Annual TIOGA COUNTY JOB

FAIR on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 10am to 2pm. A virtual job fair was held at our usual

time in March 2021. We are now hosting an in person Job Fair which will be held at the Terra

Cotta Conference and Banquet Center 1100 Rt. 17C, Owego NY.



This is the last hiring event in the area before federal unemployment assistance benefits end

Sept 6th. Employment opportunities will include entry level to professional positions, and will

cover a broad spectrum of occupations.



Many employers today utilize online applications to locate potential candidates for job

opportunities, making it difficult for job seekers to connect personally with employers. This

event provides an excellent opportunity for job seekers to meet and network with employer

representatives in person.



To assist job seekers in preparing for the job fair, Literacy Volunteers will conduct workshops on

resumes, applications, and general information on job fair participation. Job seekers may attend

1 of the following sessions to be held at the Tioga Career Center, 1062 Rt 38, Owego NY on Tues

Aug 17th from 10am to 11am or Thurs Aug 19th from 2pm to 3pm.

Job seekers will receive a packet at the job fair registration desk on August 25th with a list of

employers, table number, and jobs available with that employer.



Any job seekers wanting more information on jobs available can stop in to their local Workforce

office. The Tioga Career Center is located at 1062 Route 38, Owego, or Tioga Career Center staff

can also be reached at 607-687-8483.



The list of employers can be found on the Tioga Career Center Facebook page. Like and follow

the Tioga Career Center to receive weekly updates on participating employers.

Job seekers can also access the NYS Dept. of Labor Job Bank website at

https://newyork.usnlx.com to view current open positions, or can visit individual employer

websites to view their job postings.

Please join us for this great event that helps connect job seekers with employers and job

opportunities in the area!