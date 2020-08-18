Tioga County Board of Elections seeking 15-20 additional election inspectors

From The Tioga County Board of Elections:
Defending Democracy takes effort! At least twice a year, the Tioga County Board of
Elections conducts elections for the voters of the county so that they have a voice in
choosing their representatives in local, state and federal government. To achieve this it
takes at least 164 Election Day workers spread evenly between Democrats and
Republicans at the many poll sites across the towns and villages.
The majority of these workers have traditionally been our retired and senior citizens. This
year the COVID crisis has forced many of these faithful workers to stay home and opt out
of service.
The Board of Elections currently needs 15-20 additional workers, made up of both
Democrats and Republicans to staff the poll sites during this important upcoming election
where we will select a President, Congress members, State Senate and Assembly
representatives, two Supreme Court Justices and three local officials. Workers may also
be registered with other parties or unaffiliated, but will be assigned to represent one of
the major parties on Election Day.
We will train these workers to operate the voting machines and electronic poll books.
Anyone who has touch screen or keyboard skills can check in voters on one of the new
electronic poll books. Others can check voter credentials or follow checklists to help
voters cast their ballots. We will provide PPE and have protocols in place to protect the
election workers and the public. They will be paid a base pay of $200 plus stipends for attending class and other related
tasks.
If you wish to sign up to be an election worker, contact the Tioga County Board of
Elections at 607-687-8261 or VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us. Please consider this important
contribution to the preservation of representative government in our community. You
must be a registered voter of Tioga County to be eligible. If you run a business and are
able to give interested individuals time off on Election Day, November 3rd, please ask
them to contact us. https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/
It takes the effort of many to Defend Democracy and voting is patriotic!