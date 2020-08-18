Tioga County Board of Elections seeking 15-20 additional election inspectors

From The Tioga County Board of Elections:

Defending Democracy takes effort! At least twice a year, the Tioga County Board of

Elections conducts elections for the voters of the county so that they have a voice in

choosing their representatives in local, state and federal government. To achieve this it

takes at least 164 Election Day workers spread evenly between Democrats and

Republicans at the many poll sites across the towns and villages.

The majority of these workers have traditionally been our retired and senior citizens. This

year the COVID crisis has forced many of these faithful workers to stay home and opt out

of service.



The Board of Elections currently needs 15-20 additional workers, made up of both

Democrats and Republicans to staff the poll sites during this important upcoming election

where we will select a President, Congress members, State Senate and Assembly

representatives, two Supreme Court Justices and three local officials. Workers may also

be registered with other parties or unaffiliated, but will be assigned to represent one of

the major parties on Election Day.



We will train these workers to operate the voting machines and electronic poll books.

Anyone who has touch screen or keyboard skills can check in voters on one of the new

electronic poll books. Others can check voter credentials or follow checklists to help

voters cast their ballots. We will provide PPE and have protocols in place to protect the

election workers and the public. They will be paid a base pay of $200 plus stipends for attending class and other related

tasks.



If you wish to sign up to be an election worker, contact the Tioga County Board of

Elections at 607-687-8261 or VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us. Please consider this important

contribution to the preservation of representative government in our community. You

must be a registered voter of Tioga County to be eligible. If you run a business and are

able to give interested individuals time off on Election Day, November 3rd, please ask

them to contact us. https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/



It takes the effort of many to Defend Democracy and voting is patriotic!