Tioga Chamber Announces Award Winners at Annual Dinner

From The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce:

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Community Awards were presented at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner on Thursday at the Terra Cotta Owego Banquet Center.

Special recognition is given to those Chamber Members who have made a significant contribution to the community and help promote the Chamber’s mission to support and promote the economic and civic well-being of Tioga County.

Award winners were selected by committee and voted on by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The 2020 Award recipients were:

Community Impact Award: Owego Apalachin Central School District



Legacy Award: Pat Hansen, Hand of Man



Business of the Year: The 1867 Parkview Inn & Dugan House Restaurant A 2020 Speakeasy was the theme at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner. Participants enjoyed an evening of networking, dinner, music, a silent auction, raffle and the Chamber Awards. The event was generously sponsored by M&T Bank.