Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 8th Annual Member Exhibition

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 8th Annual Members’ Exhibition will open Friday, October 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the gallery at TAC, 179 Front St., Owego. Work from the following members are on display:

Kathye E. Arrington Amy Hoi Ngan Hsiao Mary Mack

Tina Bradley Gain Michael Husted Alice Mischke

Susan Camin Timothy Jackson Ann Pellegrino

Carolyn Campbell Sara Kinch Suzanne Poe

Christine Capriglione Chris Knickerbocker Melissa Restuccia

Donna Cheresnowski Suzanne M. Lachman Rod Reynolds

Rachel Consolazio Dr. Sonji Lee Kim Ezra Shienbaum

Cynthia Cratsley Michelle Leonard Laura Jaen Smith

T. Benjamin Hobbs Carol Livermore Marty Schneider

Yvonne Robare Hobbs George Lohmann Carrie D. Tornatore

Mari Townsend

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

The exhibition will run from October 2 – 31, 2020, Tues. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media. Join us.