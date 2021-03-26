Tioga Arts Council’s 9th Annual artfully SQUARED Opens Next Week – Join Us!

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 9th annual artfully SQUARED exhibition will open next week. Join us!

Patrons-Only 1st Dibs Event – TAC Patrons will be given a sneak peek at what’s on display and get 1st dibs on purchases Thursday, April 1, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (No foolin’.) If you would like to get VIP access, BECOME A PATRON or renew your support today (or at the door).

Public Opening – Our main reception, which is open to the public, will be part of Owego First Friday on April 2, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Exhibition – After the opening on April 2, artfully SQUARED will be on display in our gallery at 179 Front Street in Owego from April 3 – 24, 2021, on Tues. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., or by appointment. The last day to make a purchase or pick-up artwork is Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Recap: Here’s How It Works

Artists and creatives – of all mediums and all ages – have created and donated small 7” squares to TAC. All artworks will be exhibited in TAC’s Gallery during the entire month of April and each piece will be available for a $20 donation. There were no fees to enter and all proceeds will benefit the programs at Tioga Arts Council.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.