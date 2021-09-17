Tioga Arts Council to Celebrate International Translation Day

From The Tioga Arts Council:

The Tioga Arts Council celebrates world literature in translation as part of the global event, International Translation Day. The local event takes place on Saturday, September 25 at the Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street in Owego from 11:30 until 3:30 PM.

In 2017, The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to recognize the role of translation in transnational communication, understanding and fostering peace. The same resolution declared September 30 as UN International Translation Day, now celebrated annually around the world. September 30 was chosen for the date because it is the feast of St. Jerome, the patron saint of translators.

The Tioga Arts Council’s participation in this global event celebrates literary artists from around the world, their works in translation, and the translators who make their works accessible. Eight translators are scheduled to participate: Wayles Browne, Marella Feltrin-Morris, Abdourahim Kebe, Marko Miletich, Catherine Porter, Annette Prekker Levine, Erin Riddle, and Tarek Shamma.

“We are really excited to participate in this global event!” said Christina Di Stefano, executive director of the Arts Council. “Translation is an artistic craft that deserves greater recognition, and translators make literary artists from around the world accessible to readers in our area. We also look forward to highlighting the work of local translators and fostering a community of creative exchange for literary translators.” The Tioga Arts Council aims to enrich the cultural lives of residents and visitors in Tioga County through education and cultural experiences. International Translation Day is part of the Council’s new initiative celebrating the literary arts.