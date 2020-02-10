Tioga Arts Council presents: Meet the Illustrator – Katie Campbell

Tioga County, NY- In honor of Mardi Gras, Tioga Arts Council has invited Katie Campbell, illustrator of the Little Laveau series, to do a reading of Little Laveau: Bayou Beware and talk about the process of illustrating this story series of an iconic New Orleans figure.

Participants will meet Katie, hear the story, enjoy a classic New Orleans treat – beignets – and partake in an activity on Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. This presentation is free an open to the public, and families are encouraged to attend!

If you have additional questions, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call 607.687.0785. Thank you!