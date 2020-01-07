Tioga Arts Council presents “Artist Talk” with Brian Keeler

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:
This Thursday, January 9, at 7 p.m., Brian Keeler will give an Artist Talk at Tioga Arts Council (TAC), 179 Front Street in Owego. 

There, Keeler will present a slide show on his work which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental, and historical.

This talk is free and open to the public.

Recap: Exhibition Overview – An Excerpt by Ronnie Vuolo

“Once in a while, you happen upon an amazing story that captures your imagination. You can’t put it down, you want it to go on forever. So it is, with Luminous Arias. Keeler transports us to places of beauty and moments of peace. Realism touched by the artist’s vision. Peaches and salmons, shades of joyous blue, golden shafts of sunlight, patterns of light and shadow. The drama before sunset when the sun’s song reaches a crescendo before taking a final bow.”

To read the full review, click HERE. Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler will be on display from January 1 – 31 on T. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. Join us.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now