Tioga Arts Council presents “Artist Talk” with Brian Keeler

|This Thursday, January 9, at 7 p.m., Brian Keeler will give an Artist Talk at Tioga Arts Council (TAC), 179 Front Street in Owego.
There, Keeler will present a slide show on his work which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental, and historical.
This talk is free and open to the public.
Recap: Exhibition Overview – An Excerpt by Ronnie Vuolo
“Once in a while, you happen upon an amazing story that captures your imagination. You can’t put it down, you want it to go on forever. So it is, with Luminous Arias. Keeler transports us to places of beauty and moments of peace. Realism touched by the artist’s vision. Peaches and salmons, shades of joyous blue, golden shafts of sunlight, patterns of light and shadow. The drama before sunset when the sun’s song reaches a crescendo before taking a final bow.”
To read the full review, click HERE. Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler will be on display from January 1 – 31 on T. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. Join us.