Tioga Arts Council Oct 2021 Openings

From the Tioga Arts Council:

The 2021 Patrons’ Exhibition is the ninth annual show which displays works by the Patrons of the Tioga Arts Council (TAC). It will open on Friday, October 1, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Tioga Arts Council’s main gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego. Simultaneously, the Tioga Arts Council’s Zine Library located in the newly renovated rear gallery will host a ribbon cutting for its Zine Show, curated by Abbey Ortu and Eric Yetter.

The exhibitions will open during Owego’s First Friday. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the galleries.

After the opening, the Patrons’ Exhibition will run from October 1- 30, 2021. The Zine Show runs longer from October 1 – November 27, 2021. Both are open Wednesday through Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Information is available online at http://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.

If you have any questions, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.