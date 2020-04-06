Tioga Arts Council Kicks Off Artfully SQUARED!

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Though we are in the midst of COVID19, Tioga Arts Council is pleased to announce the kick off of artfully SQUARED!



For the time being, we will post several artworks daily on Facebook and Instagram that are available for a $20 donation (plus shipping). If you see a piece you like on Facebook or Instagram, want to make a purchase, or have questions about delivery, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. Check your email, or follow us on social media for updates.

All proceeds from artwork sales benefit Tioga Arts Council, a registered 501c3 nonprofit. Thank you for your support!

Check Out Artwork at: https://www.facebook.com/tiogaarts.council?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=artfully_SQUARED_is_Open&utm_medium=email