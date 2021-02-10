Tioga Arts Council Children’s Gallery & Zine Library

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) has a special announcement! Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust awarded $8,498 to TAC in order to create a Children’s Gallery Space and Zine Library in the rear portion of our building at 179 Front Street in Owego.

Overview

Renovations will support the creation of two, new spaces in our building:

Children’s Gallery Space

The gallery would be created by installing and painting new display walls, as well as by purchasing new lighting and hanging systems in the space that leads from our current office to the rear entrance of the building. In this space, children of all ages could display artwork; learn how to create a solo or group art show; and create small works with art supplies provided by TAC.

Zine Library

TAC also has a collection of zines (also known as homemade magazines, chapbooks, or pamphlets). With this support, we will establish a space to showcase our zine library and encourage zine creation! Once the challenges of COVID-19 begin to subside, this space will also serve as a mixed-use area, where small groups – like Zine or Book Clubs, Knitting Groups, Computer Classes, etc. – can meet and make connections around common interests.

Scope of Work

In December 2020 and January 2021, volunteers began to clean out the space and prepare for demolition. An additional $1,000’s worth of work was donated by the following volunteers / TAC Board of Directors members:

· T. Benjamin Hobbs, Stanton Hill Studios

· Tim Jackson, Tim Jackson Designs & Katie’s Kreations

· Darryl Lindsay, M&T Bank

· Suzanne Poe, Cloud Croft Studios

· Brandon Smith, Scott, Smith & Son

In February 2021, we are preparing for the next phase of work that will consist of:

· Installing and painting new dry wall

· Removing existing flooring and installing new, slip- and water-resistant laminate floor—updating the space while enhancing its functionality and safety

· Refinishing existing hardwood floor in one section of this building

· Purchasing and installing new lighting

Work will be completed by our Ahwaga Paint & Flooring Covering as well as Rick Arnold.

Looking Ahead

Once complete, TAC will host a Ribbon Cutting for our Children’s Gallery and Zine Library, facilitate a Zine Swap to build our collection, and organize other youth arts-related activities. We will also look to reconfigure our office space and possibly add a retail space in 2021.

Long-term, TAC will continue to seek funds to support building renovations as part of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) match commitment. All renovation projects will aim to:

· Preserve as well as enhance our historic building

· Maximize our space to better serve our community and advance our mission

· Inspire and support a vibrant, creative community in and around Tioga County

While renovations are underway in February, TAC will not have an exhibition in our gallery and office hours will be limited. Please email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call 607.687.0785 if you need assistance. To get the most up-to-date information, subscribe to our e-Newsletter or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tiogaarts.council.