Three authorized Raymond Solutions and support centers to rebrand under single name

From The Raymond Corporation:

GREENE, N.Y., — Three West Coast authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are rebranding under a single name to better deliver industry leading intralogistics solutions to customers and to provide expanded customized service and support. The three will do business as Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions.

Under the plan, Handling Systems Inc., Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., and Raymond Handling Solutions will collectively rebrand under the name Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions. Each entity will continue to provide a unique mix of innovative products, best-in-class methodologies and software-based, data-powered solutions that harness the power of data, visualization techniques, technical innovation, and lean management methodologies to continuously improve customers’ operations.

Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions will cover 18 locations across eight states including California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.