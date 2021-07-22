This Weekend: Standup Comedy and Ragtime Piano at Schorr Firehouse Stage

We hope you enjoyed our Harry Chapin Tribute and enJOY Jazz with Party of Four — but the summertime fun isn’t over yet. Join us for hilarious standup comedy with the Ladies of Laughter on July 24 at 7pm and Piano Man Rick Pedro on July 25 at 2pm. Buy your tickets early to get the best seats!

Ladies of Laughter

Saturday, July 24 at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $15

The July Ladies of Laughter features Julia Scotti of “America’s Got Talent” fame and Showtime’s “More Women of a Certain Age”, and Jennifer McMullen, winner of the Capital Region’s “Best of the Best” Comedy Contest.

Rick Pedro, Piano Man

Sunday, July 25 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $20, or $15 for Seniors & Students

Enjoy an afternoon of piano with local favorite Rick Pedro, known for the fastest fingers in the Southern Tier, as he takes you on a tour of the Great American Songbook, from ragtime and Dixieland jazz to Elton John and Billy Joel.

Thanks to our summer concessions partner, Food & Fire BBQ, you can enjoy a delicious Snack Bundle before the show. When you pre-order, you’ll receive your food and a bottled water for just $9.

If you have any questions about the tent or the new concessions menu, feel free to call the Box Office at: (607) 772-2404, ext. 301 or email: boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.net.