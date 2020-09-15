Third Annual Oktoberfest at Red Shed Brewery planned for Sept. 25, 26, 27

From the Red Shed Brewery :

Cooperstown, N.Y. – Red Shed Brewery will hold their third annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 25, 26 and 27 from noon to 10:00 p.m. at their Cooperstown Taproom. Known as the only Oktoberfest in Cooperstown, N.Y., the three-day celebration will include Bavarian attire, decorations, music and food. In addition, their traditional Oktoberfest lager will be back on tap along with their H. Clausen & Son Henry’s Hefeweizen.

Guests are encouraged to wear lederhosen or dirndl dresses to the Munich-inspired celebration. A German menu featuring bratwurst, beyond bratwurst (vegetarian), pork Schnitzel, German potato salad, red cabbage, and our jumbo Bavarian pretzels will bring out the Oktoberfest spirit in everyone. The food trailer’s regular food menu will not be available during Oktoberfest.

Red Shed Brewery will be selling their Oktoberfest steins and shirts at their Cooperstown Taproom, and their Oktoberfest steins at the Cherry Valley Taproom beginning Sept. 18. Starting on that day and running through the event, customers who order Henry’s Hefeweizen in their own stein or purchase a Red Shed stein will receive a discounted price – $5 for a half-liter stein fill and $8 for a liter stein fill. During Oktoberfest weekend, the stein discount will also apply to Red Shed’s Oktoberfest lager.



Festive music will be provided by local bands throughout the celebration. The schedule is as follows:



Fri., Sept. 25: 4:00 – 8:00 PM: Fritz’s Polka Band



Sat., Sept. 26: Noon – 4:00 PM: Tony’s Polka Band 6:00 – 8:00 PM: Kenesaw Mountain Boys

Sun., Sept. 27: Noon – 4:00 PM: Fritz’s Polka Band Admission to Oktoberfest is free and guests of all ages are welcome.

To manage capacity, Red Shed Brewery is asking attendees to make reservations for the event ahead of time, with a maximum group size of 10 people. Guests may select their table preference – inside, outside, under the tent, or in Adirondack chairs – for a specific time slot, available in 90-minute increments each day of the event. In between parties, Red Shed staff will sanitize tables. Table locations will be assigned on a first come first serve basis. To reserve a table, visit: https://app.tablein.com/booking/red-shed-brewery“We’re excited to hold our Oktoberfest celebration for the third year in a row,” said Jack Hasbrouck, founder of Red Shed Brewery. “We appreciate everyone’s patience, support and compliance as we continue to navigate the fluid situation we are in. Red Shed remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff and customers, which is why this year’s event will look a little different, but we know it will still be plenty of fun!”



Red Shed Brewery will continue to adhere to all NYS mandated guidelines. Guests will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth when they are not seated, including when walking around or ordering food or drinks. Tables will be spaced over six feet apart and must remain as they are. Chips will be given to each patron as they check in with their reservation so as to allow for a more relaxed atmosphere prior to purchasing your German fare from the food truck but still fulfill the mandate to have food with your first alcoholic beverage.

Oktoberfest will take place at the Cooperstown Taproom, located at 709 County Highway 33, from noon to 10:00 p.m. every day. Red Shed’s Cherry Valley Taproom will be closed the entire weekend, Sept. 25-27.

For more details about the event or about the brewery, visit www.redshedbrewing.com.