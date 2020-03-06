Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to announce its 2020 March Exhibition, The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement & Its Legacy.

This exhibition features 32 works by 24 of artists from throughout the region. It will open tomorrow from 5 – 8 p.m. at two locations: 179 Front Street and at Tioga County Tourism, The Gateway Building, 200-204 Front Street in Owego. Join us!



The title is adapted from poem “Käthe Kollwitz” by Muriel Rukeyser.



What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life?



The world would split open “Come to celebrate. Come to find what happens when many women speak many truths. To find you are not alone. To challenge old ideas. To expand your horizons. Come with open eyes, open heart, open mind. Come to celebrate.

There are more than 166 million females in this country – each with a unique fingerprint and a unique set of experiences.

We spring from different DNA. We are raised by parents who bring their own history to bear upon who we become. Countless factors influence how we see the world and how the world sees us. Similarities and differences.

Bonds that draw us together, divisions that tear us apart. Diverse, interesting, and extremely thought-provoking, this high energy exhibit has much to say and speaks from many perspectives, in many styles.

A feast for the eyes, food for thought, and fodder for discussion.” To read the full review by Ronnie Vuolo, click HERE.On Thursday, March 19, we will also host a free Artist Panel at 7 p.m. at TAC.

There, you can meet some of the contributing artists, learn about their work, and ask questions. The exhibition will be open March 6 – 28, Tues. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment.