The World in 360°: Eroding the Boundaries of Traditional Video

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Jeremy CartieKopernik Educator

Friday, June 19 at 7:30 pm  Live-streamed on  Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

Have you ever wondered what’s beyond the frame of a video? With 360° cameras, we now have the technology to transport people to different locations where they are free to look wherever they choose! Find out about the past, present, and future of 360° footage and its applications including its use in virtual reality (VR). Discover some handy tips that will help improve immersion when viewing 360° content. Finally, the program concludes with the premiere of our 360° Observatory Tour – an immersive look at our telescopes and more!

You will be able to ask Jeremy questions through the YouTube Chat window.

