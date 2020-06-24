The VFW Post 3529 & its Auxiliary (AFTON) Seek Community Support for Building Project

From VFW Post 3529 along with the Auxiliary:

The VFW Post 3529 along with the Auxiliary, located on Main Street in Afton work together and have a huge impact in our community. One major contribution being to allow other organizations to host monthly meetings and fundraisers including but not limited to Afton Community Theater, Afton Sertoma, Afton SADD Chapter Spaghetti Dinner and Chamber of Commerce activities.

VFW Post 3529, 187 Main Street, Afton offers proper disposal of the American flag; donates flags requested by the community for building such as Afton Edge Apartments; and distributes flags throughout our local cemeteries in celebration of Memorial Day for our brothers and sisters who are gone but never forgotten.

Prior to COVID-19, the VFW and Auxiliary opened its doors to youth activities such as a craft day, where the local kids gathered to make a flag out of the outline of their hand; and storytelling. Showing in all that they do, these men and women are a small group of active members offering their love and commitment to the Afton community and this country.

Before the pandemic the VFW also hosted an ongoing fundraiser the first and third Saturday of each month. All you can eat pancake breakfast events brought in various faces from the community and offered some financial stability towards operating costs.

The VFW Post 3529 is in need of some building repair to continue serving the community it supports endlessly. Estimated at approximately $8,000.00 for the roof and $2,500.00 for new windows and doors, this small operation is not financially prepared to take on these much needed projects. It is our hope that reaching out to the surrounding communities will lead to some relief for Post 3529.