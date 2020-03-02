The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 is hosting a Dyngus Day event in celebration of the end of Lent

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 is having a Dyngus Day event on Monday April 13th from 5-9pm at their lodge located at: 2071 Vestal Pkwy West in Vestal, N.Y. There will be food, music by the Judes Polka Jets Band, dancing, more. Tickets are $12.50 per person. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Dyngus Day is a Polish-American folk custom observed the day after Easter Sunday and celebrating the end of Lent. It’s a joyful tradition that involves food, music, dancing, parties, and parades. Dyngus Day has become a wonderful holiday to celebrate Polish-American culture, heritage, and traditions. It celebrates the end of the often restrictive observance of Lent and the joy of Easter.

Pussywillows play a major part in celebrations….as men and women flirt with playful “taps”. Pussywillows are used because they are one of the first “budding” plants of spring.

“EVERYBODY IS POLISH ON DYNGUS DAY “…..so deck yourself out in red and white (the colors of the Polish flag) and join us for a great night filled with yummy food (halupikis, pierogies, kielbasa, sauerkraut), live music, dancing, and FUN!!

Proceeds to benefit the “CARRIE-ON TRIPLE H NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER ORGANIZATION “, which helps local women in our community.

Come on out and join us for an evening full of FUN, as well as help out a great cause!