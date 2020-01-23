The Vestal Community Chorus hosting open house events for potential new members

From The Vestal Community Chorus:

The Vestal Community Chorus, under the direction of Lea Harding, will be hosting open house events for potential new members on Monday, February 10th and Monday, February 17th at 7pm.

All voices are welcome. You do not have to be a resident of the Town of Vestal to join. (You should be able to “carry a tune”.)



The ages of its members range from college students through senior citizens.

The musical selections are varied, providing an “easy listening” result. The chorus (celebrating it’s 35th year in 2020,) performs two concerts annually, one in the Spring and one in December.

Rehearsals, including the two open house events, will be held in the Vestal Senior Center located in the former Central Junior High School (near Four Corners in Vestal).

There is parking behind the building. Enter via the ramp or by the stairs, and the rehearsal room will be at your immediate right. Rehearsals and the Open Houses will begin at 7 p.m.



