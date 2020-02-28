The Truth About Bail Reform hosted by Citizen Action Demand Justice

Location: Broome County Public Library at 185 Court Street

Two Opportunities to learn about The New Laws:

Saturday February 29th 3pm-5pm

Thursday March 5th 6pm-8pm

Hosted by Citizen Action Demand Justice, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), Truth Pharm, Indivisible Binghamton, and Broome-Tioga and NAACP

● A presentation led by bail reform experts

● Group activities for audience members

● Opportunities to share experiences related to bail laws and reform

● Q and A session at the end of the presentations

● Food and refreshments include a pasta and salad dinner CHILD CARE Available

For more information, contact Citizen Action at (607)723-0110 or demandjusticeBC@gmail.com | To RSVP, visit Citizen Action of the Southern Tier on Facebook or use the links to reserve a seat at the event

https://www.facebook.com/events/2695131023874890/ https://actionnetwork.org/events/the-truth-about-bail-reform https://actionnetwork.org/events/the-truth-about-bail-reform-2

On January 1st, 2020, New York State implemented some of the most progressive new laws to our justice system, eliminating cash bail for many nonviolent offenses. Join us as we explore how this new legislation will affect our community.