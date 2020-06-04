The Tioga County Foundations Coalition Serving the Community During COVID-19

From The Tioga County Foundations Coalition:

Owego, NY – The Tioga County Foundations Coalition (TCFC) is comprised of nine charitable foundations that serve Tioga County, NY residents and non-profit organizations. This organization was originally formed in 2018 in order to promote collective impact, foster a culture of collaboration, and to share information. Most recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this shared vision was put to the test and has proven successful.



In March 2020, TCFC joined together to quickly establish the Tioga County Foundations Coalition

Emergency Fund, a collaborative effort intended to accelerate support for organizations in Tioga County that work with individuals and families most negatively affected by COVID-19. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. stepped forward to house the fund and has been working with a five-person Advisory Committee to review and expedite funds.

Since April, the Advisory Committee has met weekly to review applications and quickly release funds to front line organizations providing a coordinated response to the most immediate needs in Tioga County. The Community Foundation for South Central New York, the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation, Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust, as well as Visions Federal Credit Union, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, each contributed to the Tioga County Foundations Coalition Emergency Fund. With the addition of contributions from private donors, the fund raised totaled $73,310.00. To date, funds have been distributed to eleven nonprofit organizations located throughout Tioga County.



“The TCFC Emergency Fund is a perfect example of why the Tioga County Foundations Coalition was

formed in the first place. I’m proud of the TCFC’s efforts to help nonprofit organizations on the

frontlines. As our community has demonstrated once again, we are strong, resilient, and better

together,” said Abbey Hendrickson, Community Development Specialist, Tioga County Economic

Development & Planning.



As the region moves into the recovery phase of the COVID-19 crisis, the Tioga County Foundations

Coalition Emergency Fund will draw to a close, with the last application cycle due on June 15, 2020.

Applications are available at http://www.tiogacountyny.com/tioga-county-foundations-portal.

Despite the conclusion of the TCFC Emergency Fund, the Tioga County Foundations Coalition will

continue its collaborative work in support of the Tioga County residents and non-profit organizations they serve. Information about individual Foundation funding cycles and funding priorities is available at http://www.tiogacountyny.com/tioga-county-foundations-portal.



Members of the Tioga County Foundations Coalition include the following: Charles H. Bassett Youth

Foundation, Inc.; Community Foundation for South Central New York; Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers; Fannie C. Hyde Charitable Trust; Floyd “Vic” Hooker Foundation; The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation; Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation; Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation; and TSB Foundation Inc. For more information, please contact Abbey Hendrickson at (607) 687-8266 or via email at TCFC@co.tioga.ny.us.