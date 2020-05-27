The Spring rummage sale scheduled for June 6th has been cancelled! Our fall rummage sale will take place in October

From the Broome County Humane Society:

On Friday June 5th, join the Broome County Humane Society and Brook’s BBQ for a Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ at the Shelter; social distancing style.

Chicken Dinners include a chicken half, a baked potato, coleslaw, a dinner roll with butter, a bottle of water and an oatmeal cream cookie. $12 PP

800 Dinners available. Those waiting in line will be notified ASAP when sold out

Come watch as 10,000 ducks splash their way down the racecourse for an amazing cause and a top cash prize! Adopt a duck or a whole flock for your chance to win and support our furry friends.

First Place: $5,000

Second Place: $1,300

Third Place: $700

Cash Prizes, Vendors, Music, Animals, Food, Kids Activities and More!

DUCKS NOW ON SALE! https://www.binghamtonduckrace.com