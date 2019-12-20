The Salvation Army Holding $20 Red Kettle Challenge; Event May Help Red Kettle Campaign Finish Strong

(Divisional Headquarters, Syracuse, New York – December 19th, 2019) – The Salvation Army needs your help in the “Fight for Good.” Neighbors are asked to donate $20 on Friday, December 20th to help make this year’s Red Kettle Campaign successful.

The Salvation Army announced earlier this week that the annual holiday fundraiser is 24% behind last year’s donations and pointed to a shorter holiday season as the main cause.

There are 5 fewer days this year for bell ringers to collect donations at the iconic Red Kettles, because of when Thanksgiving fell on the calendar. The Salvation Army has made up some ground but is still down 16% from this same time last year.

The Empire State Divisional Commander, Major Ivan Rock, says he hopes Friday’s “$20 Challenge” and a strong final push from shoppers on the last shopping weekend before Christmas can help make up the difference.

“If we don’t close the season strong, it will have a detrimental impact that would carry over to next year.” Major Rock says. “There are only 4 days left before Christmas and we are asking our neighbors to take part in this challenge to help us close the gap and provide critical services for those in need.”

The “$20 Challenge” includes $20 bills, checks, online or digital donations. If you don’t carry cash or checks anymore, The Salvation Army also accepts Apple Pay & Google Pay at the Red Kettle.

Donations during the Red Kettle Campaign fund Christmas assistance programs and year-round support for a list of programs, including; homeless services and shelter, utility assistance, feeding programs and children’s enrichment programs.