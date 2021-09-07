The Racial Justice and Equity Fund at the Community Foundation is Now Accepting Grant Applications

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Johnson City, NY – The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for South

Central New York is pleased to announce the Racial Justice and Equity Fund at the Community Foundation is

accepting grant inquiries for 2021.



Amounts to be distributed from the Fund will provide support for projects, programs, and organizations that

build community dialogue, increase the capacity of Black-led organizations supporting historically underserved communities, promote racial justice and equity, and fund projects that counteract systemic racism.



“Last year we awarded $27,300 in grants to area organizations doing important racial justice and

antiracism work and supporting underserved communities in the region. Grant awards will range from $500 to $10,000. We encourage any organization interested to contact us to learn more,” said Diane Brown, Executive Director of the Foundation.



A committee of community members will decide what organizations will be awarded grants. Deadline

for applications is November 15, 2021 with inquires due two weeks prior. Potential applicants can find more

information on the Foundation website at https://bit.ly/3BwfF0a.



The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and

headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 146 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $21 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region.

The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org