From The Owego Elks Lodge #1039:

The Owego Elks Lodge #1039 First Annual Golf Tournament will be held on August 1st. Grab friends or family and spend a fun relaxing day at the Pheasant Hill Country Club on Waits Rd in Owego. This Captain and Crew format tournament will include skins, longest drive and closest to the pin challenges as well as raffles throughout the day. The cost for this event is only $320 per team which includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, dinner by Smokey Legends BBQ, and various awards. The entry deadline for teams is July 26th so call the Elks Lodge at 607-687-1039, send an email to OwegoElksEvents@gmail.com, or message us from our Facebook page Owegoelks1039 to get your registration form.

Tournament and Hole sponsor opportunities are also available. Tournament and Hole sponsorship will give you and your business or club exposure to all the golfers who sign up for this fun filled family event by placing a sign with your name, business/club name and logo on one of the 18 holes at the beautiful Pheasant Hill Country Club. Tournament sponsorships include one foursome team entry into the tournament. A donation of $100 is requested for hole sponsors. All proceeds from the event go to support the Owego Elks Roof Repair Fund