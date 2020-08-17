The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is hosting our very first “Drive Thru Job Fair!” Get a Job without getting out of your car!

From The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce:

Join us on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-Noon in the parking lot of the Oneonta Outlaws Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park for a Drive Thru Job Fair! A special thank you to the City of Oneonta and Gary Laing, owner of the Oneonta Outlaws for accommodating local employers and job seekers! You will have access to 25 local area employers from different sectors for jobs in the local community.

Job Seekers will just drive in, follow the signs and traffic flow and remain in your car with your face mask on as you drive to each employer. There is no fee to job seekers. Attached is Flyer with details to share.

Thank you to all the businesses that have signed up for the Drive Thru Job Fair! Our list is growing and we thank you for participating! We also would like to thank A & D Transport Services who is offering a 20% discount for Job Seekers who do not have a car and would like to participate. Call A & D Transport Services at (607) 433-1726 to reserve your ride today! We are excited to see people looking for job opportunities and companies that are hiring to fill positions immediately!