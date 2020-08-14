The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its very first Drive Thru Job Fair

There will be a Drive Thru Job Fair on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-Noon in the parking lot of the Oneonta Outlaws Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park! A special thank you to the City of Oneonta and Gary Laing, owner of the Oneonta Outlaws for accommodating local employers and job seekers! You will have access to 25 local area employers from different sectors for jobs in the local community.

Job Seekers will just drive in, follow the signs and traffic flow and remain in their car with their face masks on as they drive to each employer. There is no fee to job seekers. Below is the flyer with further details.