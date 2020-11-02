From the Tioga County Historical Society:

The O Tannenbaum holiday show and auction is back! This is the Museum’s 18th year of showcasing Tioga’s best and most creative displays of Christmas trees, wreaths, and fabulous auction items all from Tioga County residents and businesses, for you to bid on. Feast your eyes on a holiday wonderland

Mrs. Claus and Santa can’t make it this year, but would love to get your letters again. The elves have take-home crafts for the kids and our toy display is “43 years of STAR WARS” items. Masks and limited number of audience per hour will be the norm this year.

Don’t miss this event for your pleasure and to support your museum.

November 7 to December 12 – 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday