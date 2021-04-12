The NYS Urban Forestry Council announced available funding for communities to hold a 2021 Arbor Day tree planting event and to establish a community-based forestry program.

EVENT: May 1st. 1-3 at Glendale Park:

When 35 healthy Bradford trees were cut down on South Street in Endicott and residents raised arguments about lack of public comment and a proper diagnostic of the site, we felt this was a great opportunity to educate our community and raise awareness of the importance of trees. I am working with my former colleague, Lori Brockelbank, at the Environmental Science and Forestry school in Syracuse and Area Manager for Davey’s Resource Group to earn points to become a Tree City USA.

The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976. It is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees. More that 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA status.

The first step was to apply for the quick start grant that provides $1000.00 to celebrate Arbor Day in our community and get an approval by a member of the Town of Union. The four components include having a tree ordinance, a tree board, $2/capita budgeted for trees, and an annual Arbor Day celebration.

In addition, we have organized a poster contest for the Union Endicott Central Schools K-12, The theme, “The Trees Outside Our Window.” We will reward our students for their participation and winners will receive prizes at the event. During the tree planting ceremony, we will have entertainment, activities, seedling giveaways and guest speakers.