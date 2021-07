The North Side will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday August 3rd from 5:00 till 8:00 at Cheri Lindsay Park.

There will be FREE food, music, fun , games and more !

If you are interested in helping out, sponsoring or having a table at the event, please contact: Cynthia at CKirk1@stny.rr.com or Nikki at 607-296-8007

Hope to see you there !