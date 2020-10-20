From the Siena Research Institute:
The New York Times / Siena College National Poll:
- Biden Leads Trump 50-41%, Unmoved from 49-41% Last Month
- Nearly 1/3 Have Already Voted; Far More Dems & Inds than Reps
- Plurality Say They Are Better Off Now than They Were Four Years Ago, but Majority Say the Country is Worse Off Today than It Was; Majority Also Say Worst of Pandemic is Still to Come
- Strong Support for $2T Stimulus Package & $2T Renewable Energy Plan; Majority Support ACA; Fracking & Increased Corporate Tax Rate Get Mixed Reviews; Strong Opposition to Vaccine Mandate & Increasing Size of SCOTUS