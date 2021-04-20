The Memory Maker Project Awarded Grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to Help Southern Tier Seniors Affected by Memory Loss

From The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America:

NEW YORK —The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded grant funding to The Memory Maker Project, in Binghamton, NY, to help fund “Art Talk,” a 35-week participatory art program, held via Zoom, designed to increase connections and strengthen bonds with participants, the general public, and the arts community.

“Community-based programs are essential as the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow. Art therapy has the ability to improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “This program helps seniors combat isolation. We are proud to support to The Memory Maker Project in delivering much-needed services to families in the Southern Tier affected by memory loss.”

Christina Muscatello, Co-Founder and Program Director of The Memory Maker Project, said, “We are just thrilled to receive the biannual grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. With their support we will continue to spread joy and spark creativity in the lives of our neighbors living with memory loss.”

The Memory Maker Project is a fiscally sponsored project of the Center for Transformative Action that provides art, culture, and advocacy programs for people living with memory loss and their care partners. The Project seeks to de-stigmatize memory loss in the general community and educate individuals about the incredible impact that the arts can have on people living with memory loss. Programs help foster self-expression, community building and brain health. The Memory Maker Project addresses the need for preventative and wrap-around programming in the Southern Tier of NY for elders by providing meaningful activities to improve quality of life and decrease emotional symptoms of memory loss, depression, anxiety, apathy, and anger.

This $6,000 grant will enable The Memory Maker Project to support its Art Talk program, which has been a lifeline for older adults and art enthusiasts, helping to enrich lives and create a sense of community. The program is temporarily being held virtually, due to COVID, until it is safe to resume in-person sessions. Art Talk programs use the arts to decrease the sense of social isolation in older adults, especially individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other memory loss, by connecting (or reconnecting) them to the community where they can continue to function and thrive. Supplemental weekly hands-on art classes are offered in conjunction with Art Talk for participants who want to explore their own art further. Supplies are mailed, free of charge, to participants, if needed.

AFA is able to provide vital services, such as this grant, as a result of the generosity of individual contributions, sponsorships, and fundraising activities. To help support these initiatives or learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and resources available to help families affected by it, visit www.alzfdn.org.

About Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA):

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Its services include a National Toll-Free Helpline (866-232-8484) staffed by licensed social workers, the National Memory Screening Program, educational conferences and materials, and “AFA Partners in Care” dementia care training for healthcare professionals. For more information about AFA, call 866-232-8484, visit www.alzfdn.org, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. AFA has earned Charity Navigator’s top 4-star rating for six consecutive years.