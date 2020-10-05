The launch abort of Space Shuttle Discovery

Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

October 9, 8:00 PM David WoodsRetired IBM/Lockheed Martin aerospace systems engineer

Engineers are problem solvers. Learn how they use both unclassified and classified information sources to solve some very interesting and complicated engineering problems. Using the example of Space Shuttle Discovery’s launch abort on its first mission attempt, you will see how engineers research a problem and, in this case, how they found a surprising source and solution to allow it to go on to be the most successful of all of the Space Shuttles.

