The Humane Society’s First Annual Dog Days of Summer Beer & Wine Tasting Festival

From the Broome County Humane Society:

Join us for an afternoon in the beautiful hills of Port Crane to drink, eat, dance and support the homeless animals of Broome County and beyond! 🐶😻

We are excited to have:

Live Music🎶

Vendors

Food Trucks

Photo Booth

Dogs, dogs and more dogs! Bring your fur babies and come see adoptable dogs from the shelter as well!🐕

Event Details:

Saturday, August 14th, 2021

The Venue at Beagell Farms – 780 Nowlan Road, Port Crane. (5 minutes from Beer Tree!)

2:00pm – 5:00pm

Tickets: $35 per person for all you can drink ticket. The event is free for anyone not drinking, but you will still need a ticket to enter! Click the link below to purchase your tickets before they’re gone!

Please contact ataylor@bchumanesoc.com with any questions. We hope to see you there! 😊🍻