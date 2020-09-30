The Great New York State Fair Birthing Center Tradition Continues, as Dairy on the Moo-ve Visits Clark Farms Creamery in Delaware County

From The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition:

The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition (NYAAC) today announced the Great New York State Fair Dairy Cow Birthing Center is hitting the road this week to visit another family dairy farm, this time in Delaware County.

The traveling birthing center, dubbed “Dairy on the Moo-ve” kicked off in Onondaga County on Friday, August 21 — the day the 2020 State Fair was set to begin. Since then, Dairy on the Moo-ve has visited family dairy farms in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Washington counties.

This week, Dairy on the Moo-ve is visiting Clark Farms Creamery in Delhi, Delaware County.

Wednesday, September 30:

Dairy on the Moo-ve is visiting Clark Farms Creamery, a 200 cow dairy farm in Delhi. Clark Farms is a fifth-generation family dairy farm that expanded this year to add a 21st century dairy lab that allows the farm to bottle their own products on site.

NYAAC will post videos on Facebook to share the many jobs that take place in the barns, at the creamery, and in the fields. Videos will also be livestreamed to share the births of calves, also known as “uddermiracles” that are welcomed on the farm today. The first live stream took place around 10:30 a.m. and others will be posted throughout the afternoon.

Visit NYAAC’s Facebook at Facebook.com/NYAnimalAg to view photos and videos from today’s visit.

Dairy fans can also text the message Moo to 24587 to sign up for alerts when the virtual birthing center is about to go live on NYAAC’s Facebook page. Signing up for alerts is free.

How to Watch Dairy on the Moo-ve: A Virtual Birthing Center

Whether you’ve visited the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the State Fair in years past, or you have a love for all things dairy and would like to learn more — anyone can tune-in to watch live streamed videos and view other content, by visiting NYAAC’s social media @NYAnimalAg.

NYAAC’s Dairy on the Moo-ve is available at your fingertips on the following social media:

NYAAC Executive Director Eileen Jensen said, “COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, and although the 2020 New York State Fair is canceled, we were determined to find a way to bring the birthing center to fairgoers and dairy fans across the Empire State and beyond. By launching Dairy on the Moo-ve and visiting family dairy farms throughout the state, we’re able to continue highlighting all aspects of animal agriculture and the uddermiracles happening every day, right in our own backyards. I encourage everyone to tune into NYAAC’s social media to see calves being born and learn more about the industry from the comfort and safety of your home.”

New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “It’s great to see that this valuable public education will go on this year, despite the cancellation of the Fair. I’m sure it will give many people a bit of comfort to know they can still experience one of the great events of the Fair and stay safe. We are definitely looking forward to a great return of the Birthing Center in 2021.”

A long-time State Fair exhibitor, NYAAC has taken its popular birthing center on the road to visit family farms across the state. Dairy on the Moo-ve aims to showcase modern dairy farming, including the birth of calves, what it’s like to be a dairy cow, the many jobs on the farm, and the technology that helps dairy farms produce nutritious and delicious milk every day. Videos and other content will be posted to NYAAC’s social media, including live streams from the birthing barns and other farm activities at each stop through October.

8th Annual Dairy Cow Birthing Center

The Dairy Cow Birthing Center has been connecting fairgoers with animal agriculture for seven years at the Great New York State Fair. Normally, the birthing center relies on 250-300 industry volunteers and welcomes more than 200,000 visitors each year. Since its inception, the birthing center has featured dairy cows from 30 different farms across the state, and more than 250 calves, also known as uddermiracles, have been born at the Fair.

Now in its eighth year, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the birthing center is going virtual. To continue the dialogue and engagement around animal care on dairy farms in New York State, Dairy on the Moo-ve will be visiting farms August 21 through October. Visit NYAAC’s social media to follow along, learn more about the industry and the importance of the more than 4,000 dairy farms that call the Empire State home.

As a not for profit organization, NYAAC relies on donations, sponsors, and grants to ensure programs are shared in communities across the state. Dairy on the Moo-ve is made possible thanks to the support of Community Bank, Dairy Farmers of America, Dairy Promotion Order, Farm Credit AgEnhancement, Merck Animal Health, NY Corn & Soybean Growers Association, and Trouw Nutrition.

The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition (NYAAC) is a farmer founded and funded organization whose mission is to enhance the public’s understanding of and appreciation for animal agriculture by fostering dialogue with consumers, engagement with farmers, and cooperation among members of the industry. To learn more, visit www.nyanimalag.org.