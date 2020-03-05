The Goldsmith Reopens Under New Ownership

Binghamton, NY- The Goldsmith, located in the historic Kilmer Building at 31 Lewis Street in downtown Binghamton, has reopened. Inessa Raytenberg and Mark Yonaty bought the business from previous owner Gina McHugh in December.

Raytenberg plans to continue selling high-end, quality jewelry and unique art pieces and accessories customers have valued for years, while adding more affordable jewelry pieces, and incorporating her clothing store, Lavishness Boutique, into the business.

Keeping the same, friendly staff that has been an integral part of The Goldsmith’s success, Raytenberg hopes to continue established client relationships while enticing a new generation of shoppers. “I want to bring the bigger city into our intimate community,” Raytenberg says. “My goal is to appeal to the masses, whether you’re a 15-yr-old buying a prom dress or you’re a couple celebrating your 40th wedding anniversary and looking for the perfect piece of jewelry, I want to have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

A Binghamton University graduate, Raytenberg worked at The Goldsmith for 10 years while attending high school and working to receive her Master’s degree. Always having an eye for fashion and design, she has worked as an interior decorator, as well as a high-end personal shopper at Sak’s 5th Avenue in New York City.

Raytenberg also owns and operates the high-end consignment clothing and accessories store Vintageness Boutique on Rano Blvd in Vestal.

Services at The Goldsmith will continue to include custom-designed jewelry, repair services by an on-site goldsmith, appraisals, stringing, and watch repair, while incorporating a variety of unique clothing, personal styling services, and an array of new, fresh looks in jewelry, housewares and accessories.

Grand Opening will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 10am-8pm.

Store Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10am-6pm, Thursday from 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-5pm. Closed on Sunday and Monday.