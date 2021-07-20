The Garlic Festival, Teen Night and more at the ACA

From the American Civic Association:

Teen Night at the ACA!

August 3rd at 5:30pm

131 Front Street, Binghamton

Calling all teens and young adults in Broome County! Join us for a night of fun, delicious free food, games, prizes and music! Enjoy yourself and build community all while learning from our panel on cultural humility and competence!



Anyone interested in attending must fill out this RSVP form: https://forms.gle/LEnAMgFqBYB9CLDR8



Email contact@americancivic.com if you have any questions.

Back to School Safety:

August 13th from 12-2PM

131 Front Street, Binghamton

Join friends and family in a back to school bash, where safety is our highest priority. There will be food, fun activities for the whole family and free school supplies like bookbags and stationary!



Email contact@americancivic.com if you have any questions.

We hope to see you there!

17th Annual Garlic Festival!

August 28th, 11am to 6pm

131 Front Street, Binghamton

We are so excited to announce that the Garlic Festival is back in person this year! Join us for this wonderful tradition. It will be a day full of fun, food, vendors, performances and more!



If you are interested in being a vendor or sponsor for the Garlic Festival, please contact us at acagarlicfestival@gmail.com or call 607-723-9419



If you would like to volunteer for the festival, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/4ZhxQ9mFPv9X1q6m9

Looking for a job?

You might be eligible for our FREE job placement services!

If you are a refugee or asylee, we can help you with resumes, interviews, college enrollment and more! Call today to learn more!



Email: amar@americancivic.com

or Call: 607-723-9419

Free Legal Counsel

Third Thursday of Every Month

All questions are welcome, from deportation, landlord/tenant law, consumer debt to immigration, our attorneys will guide you to find a solution at no cost.

Check out details and eligibility guidelines on our website.

Make sure to call us at 607-723-9419 to RSVP!

Free Citizenship Classes

Our citizenship classes continue, Thursdays at 4pm. If you or anyone you know is getting ready for the civics test, please let them know about this opportunity!

Email contact@americancivic.com to register.