The Forum Theater presents: A Bronx Tale

Binghamton, NY (January 14, 2020)– A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken,and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater will play the Forum Theatre for 2 performances only February 4 & 5.

Tickets are on sale now at the Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster 1-800-745-3000 or online at BroadwayInBinghamton.com.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award–winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016.

A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3.

The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.

The First National tour, featuring 11 actors from the Broadway company, played 24 cities across 34 weeks in the 2018–2019 season.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will feature tour direction by Stephen Edlund with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

The creative team also includes: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose andOrchestrations are by Doug Besterman.

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process.

Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

A BRONX TALE’s Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

For tour dates and more, please visit BronxTaleMusical.com. Follow A Bronx Tale on Twitter: @BXTMusical, Instagram: @BXTMusical, or on Facebook.

For more information on the M&T Bank Broadway Season – Broadway in Binghamton please visit our website: https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton/