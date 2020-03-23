The Food Bank needs donations during COVID-19 shutdowns.

From the The Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – Crises hit those in need the hardest, and the Food Bank needs community support to meet increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food banks and food pantries are an essential service and will remain open as long as we can.

People already struggling with food insecurity do not have the luxury of stocking their cupboards.

Our neighbors are losing employment as businesses shutdown, forcing those who’ve never known need to reckon with a new reality. Some of us will find ourselves with an unexpected surplus in our budgets as restaurants, theaters, gyms and other leisure activities shut down.



The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is asking our community to donate extra funds to support hunger relief in our communities as we face the COVID-19 crisis together.



“So many people have reached out to ask how they can help, and donations to increase our food distributions are critical in this unprecedented time,” said Natasha R. Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “We source donated food from manufacturers, retailers and growers, and purchase bulk quantities from wholesalers. During COVID-19 shutdowns, we will continue to distribute food through our partner network and at community sites in the Southern Tier.”

A $100 family outing for pizza and a movie could help provide nearly a year’s worth of dinners for a senior. A $250 date night could help supply a family of four with three meals a day for four months.



You can turn your canceled travel plans into hope for our neighbors struggling through this uncertain time. While you’re staying at home, doing your part to flatten the curve, spring for meals to give hope to our neighbors in need. Give online at https://www.foodbankst.org/