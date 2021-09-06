The Floyd Hooker Foundation Announces Expansion of its Grant Cycle

From the Tioga County Dept. of Economic Development and Planning:

Owego, NY— The Floyd Hooker Foundation is pleased to announce the expansion of its grant cycles.

Qualified organizations may now apply for Mini-grants, Special Projects Grants, and Emergency Grants.

The Floyd Hooker Foundation is a testamentary trust established under the will of Floyd “Vic” Hooker to

benefit the children of Tioga County, New York. The trust was funded through proceeds received from his

$45 million prize winnings in the New York State Lottery on St. Patrick’s Day in 1999, one of the largest

prizes awarded in state history, according to lottery officials at the time. Upon his death in 2007, Floyd

“Vic” Hooker’s estate was designated to assist children in Tioga County. One of eleven children born to

Albert and Myrtle (Stanton) Hooker, Floyd quietly helped many organizations prior to his death. Nearly

fifteen years later, his generosity continues to help and support children via the Floyd Hooker Foundation.

All grants must benefit the children of Tioga County, New York and fulfill unmet needs. Qualified

organizations may apply for any of the following grants:



 Mini-Grants of $25,000.00 or less are available twice per year, with application periods from

March 1 to April 15 and from September 1 to October 15.



 Applications for Special Project Grants in excess of $25,000.00 may be made at any time.



 Emergency Grants are limited to qualified organizations that have undergone an unforeseen

external event or are experiencing a pressing, immediate need.



“The Floyd Hooker Foundation recognizes the important work that is being done to support children in

Tioga County. We are proud to expand the availability of grants and scale these opportunities to help get

more funding into the hands of our community partners,” says Mark Dixson, Trustee.

According to Abbey Ortu, Community Development Specialist for Tioga County Economic Development and

Planning, “With this change, it’s clear that The Floyd Hooker Foundation genuinely understands the needs

of our communities. The Foundation’s flexibility and willingness to shift their funding cycles will truly make

a huge difference in the lives of children in Tioga County.”



To learn more about grants from the Floyd Hooker Foundation, please visit www.hookerfoundation.org.

For more information, contact Mark Dixson, Trustee, Floyd Hooker Foundation, at (907) 598-8795 or

mdixson@hookerfoundation.org.