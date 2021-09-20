The Firehouse Stage’s New Season Kicks Off TODAY!

From the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage:

Johnson City, N.Y.—The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage is excited to begin its new performance season this September. The RestART tent, introduced this summer, was so popular that the Firehouse Stage has decided to extend its use through September, weather permitting. Everything guests loved about the summer’s outdoor performances will continue into the new season, with plenty of brand-new and exciting shows in the lineup.

From longstanding popular events like enJOY Jazz night and Ladies of Laughter Comedy, to an exciting new folk rock concert, the new season at Firehouse Stage will be a great way to kick off the fall season with good friends and memorable performances. See below for a preview of September’s shows, and see this link for details about more shows planned for the 2021-2022 season.

LIVE JAZZ: This month’s enJOY Jazz Night features the Mike Titlebaum and Catherine Gale Quintet, featuring Jeff Campbell, Aaron Staebell, and Gary Versace. When not on stage playing jazz, Titlebaum teaches jazz as an associate professor at Ithaca College. Although Gale has had her time teaching music as well, her vocal talents have made her an integral member of many different musical groups throughout Central New York. Get ready for some good vibes, great company, and amazing music on September 20 at 7 p.m.

SIMON & GARFUNKEL TRIBUTE: If you love the music of Simon & Garfunkel, join us on September 24 at 7 p.m. to hear all your favorite tunes performed live! Swearingen & Kelli recreate the magic of Simon & Garfunkel’s best hits, informed by their 20 years of musical experience. With AJ Swearingen’s deep baritone voice and mastery of the guitar paired with Jayne Kelli’s angelic vocals, you’ll slip into the rhythm in no time.

LADIES OF LAUGHTER COMEDY: Our wildly popular Ladies of Laughter series returns with comedians Robin Fox and Erin MacGuire. Fox was a stay-at-home mom, who decided to pursue her longtime dream of performing comedy. She has gone on to win multiple comedy competitions such as Ladies of Laughter 2012 and Gilda’s Laugh off Award in 2010. MacGuire is an NYC-based comedian, actor, and podcaster who has been featured in shows such as the Women in Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, Boston Comedy Festival, and Woodstock Comedy Festival. Join them on September 25 at 7 p.m. for a night full of laughter.

The Firehouse Stage always adheres to the latest guidelines regarding COVID safety, seating and capacity protocol. For additional information about The Schorr Family Firehouse Stage and tickets, please visit https://firehousestage.org/ or facebook.com/firehouse.stage.