The Family Resource Center program is offering a free parenting skills workshop series

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension:

The Family Resource Center program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County is offering a free parenting skills workshop series called PS… It Works!

This educational program is open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. In this 8 week series, parents/caregivers will learn and practice 5 essential communication skills. The series will be held Monday evenings, 5 pm to 7 pm, at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Waverly beginning March 30, 2020.

Childcare is available upon request. Advance registration is required.  Call 607-687-4020 or email jes49@cornell.edu to register before March 25. 

