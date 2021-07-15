The EV Experience –Can You Go Electric? Kopernik Friday Night Program

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

The EV Experience – Can You Go Electric?



It will be presented by Jeremy Cartie, Kopernik Educator & EV Enthusiast Personal transportation as we know it is in the midst of a revolution. The movement towards decarbonization requires innovation in our modes of transport and it’s happening right now with electric vehicles (EVs). But are they ready for the mainstream? In July 2020, Jeremy decided to make the switch and put this to the test. Now, after a year of driving on electrons, he wants to share his experiences with you! During this program, you’ll get a sense of how EVs work and what it’s like to drive them. Learn about the charging infrastructure currently available and how it will improve in the future. EVs have a measurable impact on transportation costs and the environment, so he will also discuss how going electric can have positive effects on the wallet and the world.



Following State and Local guidelines, while inside Kopernik’s main building, masks are required for those who are not vaccinated. For those fully vaccinated, masks are optional.



Doors open at 8 PM and the program will begin at 8:30.

For those unable to join us in person, Kopernik plans to livestream this program on our YouTube channel. Kopernik’s Friday Night Livestreams (FNLs) have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have nearly 2400 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to Jeremy.

There are still spots open in Kopernik’s STEM Summer Camps

For the 29th summer, the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center in Vestal, NY is offering weeklong camps for students entering grades 2-12 for the 2021/22 school year. Sponsored by the Link Foundation, in memory of inventor/explorer Edwin A. Link, the Link Summer STEM Exploration camps offer hands-on, high-tech adventures in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in a fun and nurturing environment. Camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Camps with open slots include:

July 26 – 30Zap, Bang, Beep (entering grades 5&6)Programming with Arduinos & Raspberry Pie (entering grades 9-12)

August 2 – 6Gadgets, Widgets & Gizmos (entering grades 6-8)

August 9 – 13Lab, Rat Buffet B (entering grades 3-4)Return to the Edge of Space (entering grades 8-12)

Click on this LINK for more information about each camp and links to register online.