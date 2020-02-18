The EPAC Repertory Company presents “TEMPEST 3000” Shakespeare in SPACE

From the Endicott Performing Art’s Center:

The EPAC Repertory Company is proud to present the first Shakespeare in SPACE production at the Robert Eckert Theater, located in the Endicott Performing Arts Center at 102 Washington Ave. in Endicott, NY.

Tempest 3000 is a condensed Sci-Fi adaptation of William Shakespeare’s

“The Tempest”.

After being marooned to a strange planet, a woman seizes control of the power the land holds by defeating the monstrous creature known as the Sycorax.

Using her new power, she ensnares the monster’s son with cybernetics to keep him under her control and also creates an endlessly powerful hologram, AR3L (Augmented Real-time Replicated Reality Light-form) to do her bidding.

Using the power and energy of the planet she sends AR3L to create a powerful meteor storm in space, sending the authority that once sentenced her to exile crashing down to the same planet which she now controls.

The marooned passengers embark on an out of this world journey across the planet, all the while being unknowingly led by the sorceress and her hologram. This is a tale of magic, revenge, betrayal, love, and forgiveness with a new science fiction twist.

The CAST:

Prospera – Dianna Wayman

Miranda – Jada Newman

Ariel – Jamie Cook

Alonso – Pat Foti

Ferdinand – Chelsea Packard

Caliban – Caleb Park

Stephano – Eli Carlin

Antonio – Elijah Summers

Sebastian – Corey Brady

Gonzala – Shannah Hall

Performance Dates & Times:

March 6th, 7th, 8th

Friday and Saturday at 8pm

Sunday at 3pm

Tickets are $20 for Adults

and $18 for Seniors and Children

Reserved Seating Tickets are available at the EPAC Box Office: www.endicottarts.com General Operating Support is provided to the Endicott Performing Arts Center by a grant from the Broome County Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund.