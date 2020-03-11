The EPAC Repertory Co. Presents: “Camelot”

From EPAC:

April 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th, 2020 at the Robert Eckert Theater located in the Endicott Performing Arts Center at 102 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY 13760

TICKETS are ON-SALE NOW!

Reserved Seating Tickets:

$20 Adults, $18 Seniors (65 and over), $18 Children (12 and under)

For group sales of 15 tickets or more call: (607) 785-8903 EPAC Box Office

The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White’s novel in Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning, soaring musical.

Borrowing from the Arthurian legends, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot is the duo’s fantastical masterpiece which triumphed on Broadway in a legendary original production that lead to a film version, and numerous revivals in New York, London and across the globe. Its Original Broadway Cast Album has a rich score boasting such gems as “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “The Lusty Month of May,” and of course, “Camelot.”

This EPAC Production is under the direction of Patrick Foti, with Musical Direction by Jeffrey Wahl, and Choreography by Laura Ulrich

CAMELOT – CAST LIST

King Arthur – Matthew Gaska

Guenevere – Claire Gerchman

Lancelot – Eli Carlin

Dinadan – Dustin VanTassel

Sagramore – Mike Clark

Lionel – Julian Gjosdeshi

Squire Dap – Yancey Moore

Mordred – Corey Brady

Revelers / Ensemble:

Lorraine Bennett, Kate Fabrizio, Deb Mallen,

Hillori Schenker, Jada Newman

Orchestra

Conductor – Jeffrey Wahl

Kristian Ko – Violin

Tayana Woodton- Cello

Tyler Vallet – Bass

Percussion– Alex VanTassel

Keyboard- Maureen Helms

Denise Helms – French Horn

Joanne Peters – Reed I

Robin DeSantis – Reed II

Katrina Kemmery – Flute/ Piccolo

An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however are tested when his lovely queen, Guenevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.